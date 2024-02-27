Car possibly involved in fatal hit-and-run on Hilton Head found, Highway Patrol says

The South Carolina Highway Patrol located the vehicle believed to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian on Hilton Head Island.

Jason Flack, 45, of Bluffton, was killed while he was crossing Gumtree Road sometime between 7:30 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday. Flack was pronounced dead at the scene Monday morning.

Highway patrol identified the vehicle as a white 2018-2024 Toyota Camry and located it following the release of that information.

Due to it being an ongoing investigation, questions about potential arrests or where the car was found could not be answered, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye, spokesperson for the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Pye said more information would be released by Wednesday afternoon.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.