Car prowl report leads police to driver suspected of hitting 14-year-old at Pasco school

A report of a car prowl led to the arrest of a man suspected of being the speeding driver who hit a Pasco student Friday morning.

Josue Sepulveda-Zuniga, 24, has been booked into the Franklin County jail for vehicular assault, felony hit and run, driving with a suspended license and vehicle prowl, according to Pasco police on Saturday morning.

About 7:17 a.m. Friday a 14-year-old girl was hit on the sidewalk in front of Ochoa Middle School, 1801 E. Sheppard St., Pasco.

“The student was taken to the hospital, but did not appear to have any life threatening injuries,” police said in a post Friday.

The car, a dark blue Chevy HHR, didn’t stop, continuing east and then turning south to leave the school zone.

Police later responded to reports of a man prowling cars. They arrested Sepulveda-Zuniga and linked him to the hit and run, according to Pasco police.