Car prowler arrested with nearly 2 pounds of opioid pills in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

Seattle police seized nearly two pounds of opioid pills Tuesday morning after stopping a man who was allegedly trying to unlock a car with a stick.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were called to the area around 15th Avenue and East Pine Street for reports of a suspicious person around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. A 911 caller told police they saw a man in a driveway “poking a vehicle with a stick.”

When officers arrived, they saw the man in the 1500 block of East Pine Street trying to push a stick into the keyhole of a car door handle while holding three plastic bags full of pills.

Police said the pills appeared to be hydrocodone/acetaminophen. All three bags weighed around 858 grams in total.

The 19-year-old man was booked into the King County Jail for possession of narcotics with intent to distribute and vehicle prowling.