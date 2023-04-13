Car prowler flees from Tri-Cities police in Kia SUV with stolen license plates
Police are warning Tri-Citians to be on the lookout for car prowlers.
Kennewick police were called to investigate a man trying to get into vehicles on the 6000 block of West 20th Ave. about 3 a.m. Thursday.
The caller said the man was trying door handles of cars and gave description of the man and the car he was in, thanks to exterior security cameras.
Police believe the man did not get into one car, but may already have climbed into another that was unlocked nearby.
Officers arrived within minutes and spotted the suspect’s car. The suspect nearly crashed into police as he fled. They weren’t able to catch him, but did get a license plate number.
Unfortunately, the plate on the vehicle was stolen from another car in Richland, and did not match the newer model Kia Sportage SUV the suspect was driving.
Police are warning residents to lock their cars and report any suspicious activity.
Anyone with information about this case or who has been a victim of car prowling is asked to call the Kennewick police non-emergency number at 509-628-0333.
Kennewick police also shared tips for keeping your vehicle safe, including:
Always lock your car
Remove or hide any valuables
Don’t leave spare keys or key fobs in the car
Never leave your vehicle running unattended
Park in well lit areas
Use anti-theft devices