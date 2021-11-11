Car pulled from lake is linked to a woman missing for 16 years, Tennessee cops say

A car pulled from a lake is connected to a woman who has been missing for 16 years, Tennessee officials said.

The Oak Ridge Police Department said the car found this week was “confirmed to be linked to” the disappearance of Miriam Ruth Hemphill.

She was in her 80s when she vanished from Oak Ridge, roughly 25 miles west of Knoxville. Hemphill’s husband was the last person to see her before she went missing in July 2005, with possible plans to go to Blount or Sevier counties, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System said on its website.

Then on Wednesday, Nov. 10, police said divers found a car with ties to the missing woman in Melton Hill Lake, a reservoir in Oak Ridge. Officials said “there is no confirmation of a body being in the vehicle.”

Police are investigating and said crews wouldn’t be able to get into the car on Nov. 10.

Hemphill is described as wearing glasses and having gray hair and brown eyes. She was driving a “brown 1999 Buick Le Sabre” at the time of her disappearance, and the car that was pulled out of the water was registered to her, WVLT reported.

An Oak Ridge representative didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for additional information on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Miriam Ruth Hemphill

