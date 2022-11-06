Car is pulled over, triggering a closer look. What Merced police found, leading to arrests

Two people were arrested Sunday on weapons charges and gang enhancements after a traffic stop in Merced, according to police.

An officer stopped a vehicle about 1:29 a.m. in the 200 block of East Childs Avenue after he said he had observed the car fail to stop at a stop sign, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

During the stop, the officer made contact with the driver, identified as 21-year-old Mariella Perez, and recognized the passenger, 18-year-old Luis Calzada, as a known gang member on probation with search and seizure terms, police said.

After searching the vehicle, the officer reportedly drove the route the car had taken and found an unserialized, loaded firearm in a dirt field. Police said Calzada and Perez were arrested on suspicion of weapons charges and gang enhancements.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Laguna at lagunab@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.