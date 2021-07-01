Car pulled out of Woodbury lake was stolen in 1994

Jul. 1—Turns out that mucky, grimy, algae-covered Pontiac Safari 6000 pulled out of Colby Lake in Woodbury on Saturday was reported stolen almost 30 years ago.

Cmdr. John Altman of the Woodbury Public Safety Department said the 1988 station wagon was reported stolen in Inver Grove Heights on April 22, 1994.

The station wagon, which is red, was found last week submerged on the east side of the lake about 30 feet off the shoreline. Police believe the station wagon, which did not have license plates, went in the lake before houses were built in the area in the mid-1990s. It was found resting parallel to the shoreline, and the windows on one side were rolled down.

An investigator from the National Insurance Crime Bureau found that a claim had been filed with State Farm Insurance regarding the stolen station wagon, Altman said.

The investigation is continuing.

The National Crime Information Center, the United States' central database for tracking crime-related information, keeps stolen car information for only five years, Altman said.

"Unfortunately, this will be a little bit of a deep dive that we're going to do," he said, noting that the pun was intended.

Anyone with information about the stolen station wagon is asked to call the Woodbury Public Safety Department at 651-714-3600.