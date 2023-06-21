Car rams into four fans outside White Sox ballpark in Chicago

Four people were hurt, two critically, when a car plowed into them Tuesday evening outside Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago as they were heading into the ballpark to watch the team take on the Texas Rangers, CBS Chicago's Andrew Ramos reports.

Four suspects in the car were caught nearby when it crashed into a median wall on the Dan Ryan Expressway soon afterward, authorities said.

Chicago Police Deputy Chief Fred Melean said the victims were two men and two women, adding that one of them got caught in the car's sunroof and was partially in the vehicle as it sped away. That person was still clinging to the car when it was stopped.

One of the three victims at the scene and the one from the sunroof were in critical condition and the other two were listed as serious, CBS Chicago said.

A witness told CBS Chicago the driver appeared frustrated with a traffic delay and suddenly blew past a traffic officer.

Pedestrians scrambled moments after the car rammed into the four fans.

A witness who did not want to be on camera describes the chaos that ensued.

"They were all on the ground," the witness said. "One was half on the ground and half on the sidewalk. The other ones were on the sidewalk."

Three of the victims were immediately given aid by personal protection officers outside the ballpark.

There was no indication that the victims were targeted by the motorist, Melean said.

Illinois State Police chased the car with help from a Chicago Police SWAT team.

4500 on Dan Ryan five transports from vehicle involved at Sox Park. Ryan shut down in locals. pic.twitter.com/KB4LlOby5i — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 21, 2023

The victims ranged in age from 24 to 64 and the suspects ranged in age from 20 to 25, Melean said.

Charges against the suspects were pending.

The White Sox released this statement late Tuesday:

"Four fans were injured this evening in a hit-and-run incident outside Guaranteed Rate Field prior to the start of tonight's Chicago White Sox game. The injured were treated at the scene and transported to local hospitals, while the Illinois State Police and Chicago Police apprehended the suspect blocks away. "Our hearts go out to the four fans who were injured this evening, their families and friends, as well as the fans who witnessed the incident on their way to a baseball game. The Chicago White Sox organization expresses its appreciation to the Chicago Police Department, the Chicago Fire Department, the Illinois State Police and others, including fans, who responded to the incident and provided immediate care for the victims."

