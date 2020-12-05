How To Get Your Car Ready For Winter
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2020 / Compare-autoinsurance.org (https://compare-autoinsurance.org) is a top auto insurance brokerage website, providing car insurance quotes online from trustworthy agencies all over the United States. This website has recently launched a guide that explains who to properly provide winter maintenance to a car.
The new guide highlights the following:
Replace the coolant. The preferred mixture of coolant and water inside a car's radiator is 50/50. However, during winter, and particularly when the weather gets extremely cold, use mixtures between coolant and water 60/40, and even 70/30.
Replace windshield liquid. Use special washer fluid that doesn't freeze during the winter. In winter conditions, getting as much visibility as possible is essential.
Inspect windshield wiper. If the wiper's blades are overused, consider replacing them.
Check the battery. The cold temperatures of winter can severely reduce a vehicle's battery power. It is recommended to replace the car battery once every five years. Even if the battery is relatively new, it is recommended to check its ability to load a charge.
Check the tires. Make sure tires have plenty of pressure and at least the legal tread limit.
Keep the gas tank full. When driving in bad winter weather is essential to have the gas tank as full as possible. A full gas tank can help to reduce the moisture in the fuel system, and it adds extra weight to your car that is helpful when driving in snowy and slippery conditions.
Have a safety kit prepared. It's essential to always to be prepared in case an emergency appears. Because of the severe conditions that can arise during winter, these items are recommended to be kept in the trunk: matches, a torch, survival candles, road flares, extra clothing, safety vest, antifreeze, windshield fluid, fire extinguisher, shovel, sand, traction mats, emergency food packs. Onboard the vehicle, you can hold these items: gloves, blankets, flashlight, roadmaps, first aid kit, ice scraper, snow brush, water bottles, and food (non-perishable).
For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org
Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.
"Drivers should carefully inspect their cars before venturing on the roads during winter", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.
CONTACT:
Company Name: Internet Marketing Company
Person for contact: Daniel C
Phone Number: (818) 359-3898
Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.biz
Website: https://compare-autoinsurance.org
SOURCE: Internet Marketing Company
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/619126/How-To-Get-Your-Car-Ready-For-Winter