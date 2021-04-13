Car recalls for April 1-8

U.S. National Highway Traffic & Safety Administration
·8 min read

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for April 1 through 8, including a Acura recall involving 628,124 units and a Chevrolet recall involving 60,678 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:

Acura

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Acura MDX, MDX Sport Hybrid, RDX, TLX, Honda Accord, Civic Hatchback, Insight, 2019 Acura ILX, Honda Accord Hybrid, Civic Coupe, Civic Coupe Si, Civic Sedan, Civic Sedan Si, Civic Type R, Fit, HR-V, Odyssey, Passport, Pilot and Ridgeline, and 2018-2019 CR-V vehicles. The low-pressure fuel pump inside the fuel tank may fail. 628,124 units are affected.

Audi

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Audi) is recalling certain 2015-2020 Audi S3 Sedan, A3 Sedan, 2016-2018 A3 Etron, 2017-2020 RS3 Sedan, and 2015-2019 A3 Cabriolet vehicles. The passenger occupant detection system (PODS) may malfunction and switch off the passenger air bag even when the seat is occupied. 153,152 units are affected. Read more

BMW

BMW of North America, LLC (BMW) is recalling certain 2021 X3 sDrive30i, X3 xDrive30i, X3 M40i, X3M, and X4, and 2021 X4 xDrive30i vehicles. The inlet check valve weld may fail, allowing the filling pipe to separate from the fuel tank. 17 units are affected. Read more

Chevrolet

General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe vehicles. The second-row center seat belt latch may be trapped beneath the trim bezel and therefore inaccessible. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 208. "Occupant Crash Protection." Five units are affected. Read more

General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2017-2021 Chevrolet Camaro vehicles. The plastic "Camaro" emblem, located on the steering wheel air bag cover, may separate during deployment of the frontal driver air bag. 30 units are affected. Read more

General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2015 Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon vehicles. The power steering assist may be lost due to a poor electrical connection within the steering gear assembly. 60,678 units are affected.

►Recalls you need to know: Check our curated database of consumer products recalls

Isuzu Technical Center of America, Inc. (Isuzu) is recalling certain 2015-2017 Isuzu NPR, Reach, 2016-2020 Isuzu NPR XD, NPR HD, NQR, 2016-2021 Isuzu NRR, 2017-2020 Chevrolet 4500XD, 4500HD, 5500HD, and 2020 Chevrolet 5500XD vehicles. The U-bolt nuts for the rear axle may not have been properly tightened and may loosen, causing the axle to misalign. 258 units are affected. Read more

General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2021 Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana vehicles equipped with 6.6L gasoline engines. The positive battery cable terminals may contact a fuse block assembly attachment post and cause an electrical short circuit. 10,154 units are affected. Read more

Ford

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020-2021 F-53 Motorhome Stripped Chassis and F-59 Commercial Stripped Chassis vehicles. An inadequate amount of rear axle lubricant may cause rear wheel bearing damage and bearing seizure, and rear axle or driveshaft failure. 16,128 units are affected. Read more

GMC

General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2015 Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon vehicles. The power steering assist may be lost due to a poor electrical connection within the steering gear assembly. 60,678 units are affected. Read more

General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2021 Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana vehicles equipped with 6.6L gasoline engines. The positive battery cable terminals may contact a fuse block assembly attachment post and cause an electrical short circuit. 10,154 units are affected. Read more

Genesis

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2021 Genesis G80 and GV80 vehicles equipped with 2.5-litre turbo engines. The fuel tube connecting the high pressure fuel pump to the fuel rail may not seal properly, which could allow fuel to leak. 147 units are affected. Read more

Honda

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Acura MDX, MDX Sport Hybrid, RDX, TLX, Honda Accord, Civic Hatchback, Insight, 2019 Acura ILX, Honda Accord Hybrid, Civic Coupe, Civic Coupe Si, Civic Sedan, Civic Sedan Si, Civic Type R, Fit, HR-V, Odyssey, Passport, Pilot and Ridgeline, and 2018-2019 CR-V vehicles. The low-pressure fuel pump inside the fuel tank may fail. 628,124 units are affected. Read more

Lincoln

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Lincoln Aviator vehicles. The image processing module may be unable to provide video feed to the display, which could result in a loss of the backup camera image. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility." 34,952 units are affected. Read more

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2021 E350, E450, E450 Wagon, E63S AMG, 2020 E63S AMG Wagon, and 2020-2021 E53 AMG vehicles. The passenger seat limiter may allow the seat to be positioned too close to the air bag. 109 units are affected. Read more

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC. (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2018-2021 E63S AMG, E63S AMG Wagon, 2019-2021 AMG GT63 4-door, and AMG GT63S 4-door vehicles. The starter motor positive cable may not have been installed correctly, potentially allowing the power supply harness wires to chafe. 493 units are affected. Read more

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2021 E350, E450, E450 Wagon, and AMG E63 vehicles. The parking control unit may fail to display the rearview camera image and cause the parking sensors to misidentify or fail to detect objects. Six units are affected. Read more

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2017 B250e, CLA250, 2017-2018 AMG CLA45, GLA250, and AMG GLA45 vehicles. The steering shaft bore hole for the universal joint bearing may allow excessive movement that, over time, could result in the separation of the bearing and universal joint. 4,992 units are affected. Read more

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2021 C-Class, E-Class, E-Class Coupe and Convertible, GLC, CLS, AMG GT 4-door Coupe and G-Class vehicles. Please refer to MBUSA's recall report for specific vehicle model details. A faulty electrical contact within the seat position switch may prevent the driver and passenger air bags and seat belt force limiters from properly activating during a crash. 12,327 units are affected. Read more

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2021 GLB35 AMG, and 2020-2021 GLB250 vehicles. The side spoilers on the tailgate might not have been installed correctly, allowing them to detach. 5,215 units are affected. Read more

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2020-2021 GLB250 vehicles. The wheel arch covers on the front fenders might not have been installed correctly, allow them to detach. 2,362 units are affected. Read more

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2006-2007 C350, C230, C280, CLK350, E320CDI, E350 Wagon, E350, 2006 C55 AMG, CLK500, CLS500, CLS55 AMG, E500 Wagon, E500, E55 AMG, 2007 CLK550, CLS550, CLS63 AMG, E550, E63 AMG, and E63 Wagon AMG vehicles. The bonding between the glass panel and the sliding roof frame may deteriorate, possibly causing the glass panel to detach from the vehicle. 1,909 units are affected. Read more

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2017-2020 C300 Coupe, C43 Coupe AMG, C43 AMG, 2015-2020 C300, GLA250, 2016-2018 C350e, CLA45 Coupe AMG, 2015 C400, S65 AMG, 2015-2019 C63 AMG, 2016 C450, 2015-2016 GLA45 AMG, S600, 2016-2020 GLC300, 2017-2019 GLC43 AMG, GLE43 Coupe AMG, 2014-2019 CLA250 Coupe, 2014-2015 CLA45 AMG, 2018 GLC63 AMG, 2014-2017 S550, 2018-2020 S450, 2016-2019 GLE63 Coupe AMG, 2016 GLE450 Coupe, 2014-2020 S63 AMG, 2018-2019 S560, and 2019 GLC350e vehicles equipped with a panoramic sunroof. The front roof panel located between the windshield and the panoramic sunroof may not have been bonded correctly to the vehicle during a prior repair. 15,096 units are affected. Read more

Porsche

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (Porsche) is recalling certain 2021 Porsche Macan, Macan S, Macan GTS, and Macan Turbo vehicles. The screw connection on the shock absorbers of the front and rear axle might not be tightened properly. 10 units are affected. Read more

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (Porsche) is recalling certain 2021 Porsche Cayman GT4, Cayman GTS 4.0, 718 Spyder, and Boxster GTS 4.0 vehicles. The engine connecting rods may crack and loosen. 190 units are affected. Read more

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (Porsche) is recalling certain 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster, 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Coupe, Carrera 4S Coupe, and Carrera S Cabriolet vehicles. The screw connection on the rear axle upper control arm may be loose. Seven units are affected. Read more

