Car recalls for July 2- 9

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for July 2 through 9, including a Volvo recall involving 307,910 units and a Toyota recall involving 266,638 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:

BMW

BMW of North America, LLC (BMW) is recalling certain 2020-2021 740Li, 740 Li xDrive, 750Li xDrive, M760Li xDrive, and Alpina B7 vehicles. The top child seat tether anchor on the rear middle seat may not be readily accessible. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 225, Section 6.1(b) "Child Restraint Anchorage Systems." 16 units are affected. Read more

Ford

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020 Super-Duty F-250, F-350, and F-550 diesel pickups. The transmission torque converter damper plate was not tempered, resulting in a brittle damper plate that may fracture and cause the engine to stall or require increased brake pedal effort in order to stop the vehicle. 13 units are affected. Read more

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles. The attachment bracket for the driver's side second-row seat headrest may not have been sufficiently welded to the seat frame. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 202, "Head Restraints." 2,620 units are affected. Read more

Lincoln

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC. (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2020 C300, E350, and GLC300 vehicles equipped with turbocharged 4-cylinder gasoline engines. The screws that retain the turbocharger oil feed and return lines may not have been properly tightened, possibly resulting in an oil leak. 88 units are affected. Read more

Porsche

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (Porsche) is recalling certain 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Coupe vehicles. The front axle differential bracket may not have been tightened correctly. If it comes loose, the differential could potentially cause damage to surrounding components. 14 units are affected. Read more

RAM

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2020 Ram Promaster vans and 1500 pickups. The affected vehicles may have an improperly crimped diffuser in the side curtain airbag which may result in the diffuser detaching from the inflator in the event of an air bag deployment. 114 units are affected. Read more

Toyota

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain 2013-2015 Prius and 2014-2017 Prius V vehicles not included in recall 18V-684. Excessive voltage in the Intelligent Power Module (IPM) within the inverter may cause the hybrid system to shut down, causing the vehicle to stall while being driven. 266,638 units are affected. Read more

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain 2019-2020 RAV4 and 2020 RAV4 Hybrid vehicles equipped with electric power steering (EPS). Water may enter through the steering gear box cover and cause a loss of electric power steering assist. 46 units are affected. Read more

Volvo

Volvo Cars of N.A., LLC (Volvo) is recalling certain 2008-2016 V70 and XC70, 2007-2016 S80, 2011-2018 S60 and V60, 2016-2018 S60 Cross Country, 2014-2020 S60L, 2009-2015 S80L, 2009-2016 XC60 and 2015-2018 V60 Cross Country vehicles. The flexible steel cable that connects the seat belt to the front outboard seating positions may fatigue over time, causing the seat belt to not secure the occupant in the event of a crash. 307,910 units are affected. Read more

