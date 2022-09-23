Car rental employee allegedly stole 7 cars worth nearly $300K from Memphis airport
An employee at a local car rental business was arrested after allegedly stealing cars off the lot.
The incidents happened at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car storage lots at Memphis International Airport.
According to an affidavit, between Aug. 8 and Aug. 18, Cameron Sullivan, 21, stole seven cars from Enterprise.
An Enterprise loss prevention specialist obtained video surveillance and identified Sullivan, police said.
Below is a list of the allegedly stolen vehicles:
2021 Chevrolet Camaro, valued at $44,860;
2022 Chevrolet Suburban, valued at $53,294;
2022 Audi Q5, valued at $41,029;
2021 Dodge Challenger, valued at $35,753;
2021 Chevrolet Suburban, valued at $49,339;
2022 Dodge Challenger, valued at $35,671;
2021 Dodge Challenger, valued at $33,714.
The total value of the cars is $293,660, records show.
Sullivan is charged with seven counts Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000.
