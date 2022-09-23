Car rental employee allegedly stole 7 cars worth nearly $300K from Memphis airport

An employee at a local car rental business was arrested after allegedly stealing cars off the lot.

The incidents happened at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car storage lots at Memphis International Airport.

According to an affidavit, between Aug. 8 and Aug. 18, Cameron Sullivan, 21, stole seven cars from Enterprise.

An Enterprise loss prevention specialist obtained video surveillance and identified Sullivan, police said.

Below is a list of the allegedly stolen vehicles:

2021 Chevrolet Camaro, valued at $44,860;

2022 Chevrolet Suburban, valued at $53,294;

2022 Audi Q5, valued at $41,029;

2021 Dodge Challenger, valued at $35,753;

2021 Chevrolet Suburban, valued at $49,339;

2022 Dodge Challenger, valued at $35,671;

2021 Dodge Challenger, valued at $33,714.

The total value of the cars is $293,660, records show.

Sullivan is charged with seven counts Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



