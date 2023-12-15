Car repair needed to make medical appointments: The Needy Fund helps out

The pandemic hit this Upper Cape couple hard. Due to complications from COVID-19, the husband is now must use a wheelchair, relying on 24/7 oxygen support. Medical bills have them struggling to make ends meet.

Their car is an essential part of their lives, especially for medical appointments. But an emergency brake adjustment was needed to keep their vehicle safe. Thanks to your generous donations, the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund was able to assist with these critical repairs, preserving their independence, mobility and lifeline to essential appointments.

What is the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund?

The nonprofit Cape Cod Times Needy Fund has provided emergency financial assistance to thousands of Cape Codders and Islanders since 1936. That assistance is made possible because of the continued generosity of neighbors helping neighbors.

The Needy Fund provides short-term emergency assistance to Cape and Islands residents so they can continue to go to work and/or stay in their homes. People in need submit their requests for help to the Needy Fund, which in turn pays for the goods or services — a medical bill, for example — through a voucher system. No cash is given to Needy Fund recipients.

How to donate to the Needy Fund

Donations, which are tax-deductible, may be made online here.

Checks payable to the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund should be mailed to Cape Cod Times Needy Fund, P.O. Box 36, Hyannis, MA 02601.

How to get Needy Fund assistance

Those needing assistance may contact the Needy Fund at 508-778-5661 or 800-422-1446.

Questions can be emailed to info@needyfund.org. The Needy Fund is also on Facebook (facebook.com/NeedyFund) and X (formerly Twitter) @NeedyFund.

Needy Fund donors

The fundraising goal this season is $1.6 million, and every donation helps. Thanks to everyone who has made a donation to the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund.

Total Contributions to Date: $507,500.33

In memory of Tom Bruno, Jr from Tom and Tina;$2,600

Linda A. Cebula and Robert C. MacCready;$2,500

The Eleftherakis Family;$1,500

In memory of my beloved wife, Janna “Sparky” Lambine;$1,000

Kevin M. Campbell;$1,000

Lisa and Jeff Harper;$500

On behalf of Dave and Martha Healey from The White Companies Charitable Trust;$500

David and Nancy Thyng in memory of loved ones;$500

In honor of Rose Tremblay;$500

In loving memory of Torrey C. Campbell from Steve Buckley-Campbell;$500

In memory of Joseph F O’Donnell, Jr.;$500

In memory of Judith & Ed Carty. With love-Erin and Alec Porter;$500

Anonymous;$500

In memory of WWN, ESN and PBM and Santa Klun;$400

Marta Cahill;$309

Joan E. Murphy;$300

Sharon Donegan;$300

Ken and Dena Carlone;$300

Raymon Archacki;$300

In memory of Peter Marchetti;$250

Jack and Elaine McCarthy;$250

John and Mary Jane Beach;$250

Robertson and Patricia Dinsmore;$100

Remembering Jeanne Lascha-Ryan Love you. Miss you. Always;$100

Margaret Regan;$50

In loving memory of John C. Conley and Brad K. English from Margot H. Conley;$100

Suzanne Methelis;$100

In loving memory of Barbara Riley from her husband and family;$100

In honor of our family;$100

Ann Garrahan;$100

Norm and Lee Connolly Weill ;$150

Thankful for my blessings from Barbara Gold;$25

In memory of Shirley Whitelaw;$50

Cathy Sacks;$100

Richard and Eleanor Mullin;$50

Wayne and Janice Grenier;$50

In memory of Jeff Weldon;$100

In loving memory of my husband Douglas and daughter Carrie;$100

Merry Christmas to my family and friends.;$100

David and Diane Carlson;$100

Evelyn and Alan Dewar;$50

Rose Tremblay;$100

In memory of David;$100

Bruce and Helen Jillson;$100

Thomas and Merrydith Dahms;$100

Kerry and Ann Aylmer;$200

In memory of Ron from Linda Reed;$50

Natalie Spence;$100

George and Patricia Neher;$50

Patricia DeNegri;$50

A Marie Fahey;$50

Patricia Anderson and Deb Walker;$50

The Lewis family makes this donation in loving memory of Margie Lewis.;$100

Eric and Holly Sundquist;$100

Sylvette and Bill ;$75

William and Patricia Roberts;$100

In memory of my son David Malcolm from Lorraine Malcolm;$25

Thanking God for His grace and love -M.S. Brewster;$100

Joe and Donna Hannigan;$50

In memory of Geraldine Niezgoda;$100

Janet and David Dohan;$100

Jackie and Cliff Johnson;$100

In memory of Charles and Kathleen Pyne;$100

Susan F Kovatch;$100

In memory of Victoria Barragato;$25

In loving memory of our daughter Katherine Elizabeth Katie Knowles;$100

Kathy and Richard Pittman;$100

In memory of Mary Lemay from the Dragon Ladies;$200

Carol and Duncan Oliver;$100

Jonathan Kilgore;$100

Dennis and Catherine Berkey;$100

In memory of Shirley Grew;$50

Harry and Jeana Ellis;$100

Robert and Carole Taylor;$100

Virginia and Melvin Reed;$50

Susan and Richard Brady;$25

Cheryl Miller;$50

In honor of Bass Hole Book Club friends;$100

In memory of Robert Huskins;$150

Marilyn Taylor Archibald;$25

Joanna Montalbano;$100

Donna Prusak;$50

In memory of RKW, ESS, and SHS;$200

In loving memory of Sylvia and Donald Reid, Mary and Jeremiah Carey from Charlene and John Carey;$100

Larry and Joanne Smith;$200

In memory of Richard Jurkowski from Lori Jurkowski;$100

In memory of Lucy Fabbo, Orleans, MA from an out-of-state friend;$100

Robert and Wendy Blomberg;$50

Jane Buckley;$50

Annie and John Morrison;$50

In memory of Eugene and Barbara McLaughlin;$100

Joe and Mary Barry;$50

Susan and David Sheinkopf;$50

In memory of Elsa Oaks;$100

Janet and Michael Britz;$200

Deanne Schaumburg;$100

Memorial to Lynne Nealon Salter;$50

In loving memory of our daughter Cristy from Barry and Judy Sullivan;$100

In memory of our parents;$100

In loving memory of Bob McGrath and Sandi Wisner from Dee McGrath and Jim Wisner;$100

Joseph and Edna Holland;$100

Linda and Michael Gillespie;$50

Carolyn Moulton;$100

In memory of Frederick Adams from Julia Adams;$100

In memory of E. Howard and Wilhelmina Sears;$100

In memory of Jeannette Sears Wood;$100

In memory of Maureen Taylor;$100

In memory of loved ones from Carl and Nancy Rose;$150

Willy Stoelzle;$50

David and Irene Soares;$100

In memory of Maurice and Betsy Wood;$100

Steven and Nancy Scott;$100

In memory of loved ones, love Tom and Bev;$200

In memory of Sweetheart;$100

In memory of Robert Lynch;$100

In memory of Frank Cabeceiras;$100

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod Times Needy Fund helps couple with vehicle repair