Car repair needed to make medical appointments: The Needy Fund helps out
The pandemic hit this Upper Cape couple hard. Due to complications from COVID-19, the husband is now must use a wheelchair, relying on 24/7 oxygen support. Medical bills have them struggling to make ends meet.
Their car is an essential part of their lives, especially for medical appointments. But an emergency brake adjustment was needed to keep their vehicle safe. Thanks to your generous donations, the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund was able to assist with these critical repairs, preserving their independence, mobility and lifeline to essential appointments.
What is the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund?
The nonprofit Cape Cod Times Needy Fund has provided emergency financial assistance to thousands of Cape Codders and Islanders since 1936. That assistance is made possible because of the continued generosity of neighbors helping neighbors.
The Needy Fund provides short-term emergency assistance to Cape and Islands residents so they can continue to go to work and/or stay in their homes. People in need submit their requests for help to the Needy Fund, which in turn pays for the goods or services — a medical bill, for example — through a voucher system. No cash is given to Needy Fund recipients.
How to donate to the Needy Fund
Donations, which are tax-deductible, may be made online here.
Checks payable to the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund should be mailed to Cape Cod Times Needy Fund, P.O. Box 36, Hyannis, MA 02601.
How to get Needy Fund assistance
Those needing assistance may contact the Needy Fund at 508-778-5661 or 800-422-1446.
Questions can be emailed to info@needyfund.org. The Needy Fund is also on Facebook (facebook.com/NeedyFund) and X (formerly Twitter) @NeedyFund.
Needy Fund donors
The fundraising goal this season is $1.6 million, and every donation helps. Thanks to everyone who has made a donation to the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund.
Total Contributions to Date: $507,500.33
In memory of Tom Bruno, Jr from Tom and Tina;$2,600
Linda A. Cebula and Robert C. MacCready;$2,500
The Eleftherakis Family;$1,500
In memory of my beloved wife, Janna “Sparky” Lambine;$1,000
Kevin M. Campbell;$1,000
Lisa and Jeff Harper;$500
On behalf of Dave and Martha Healey from The White Companies Charitable Trust;$500
David and Nancy Thyng in memory of loved ones;$500
In honor of Rose Tremblay;$500
In loving memory of Torrey C. Campbell from Steve Buckley-Campbell;$500
In memory of Joseph F O’Donnell, Jr.;$500
In memory of Judith & Ed Carty. With love-Erin and Alec Porter;$500
Anonymous;$500
In memory of WWN, ESN and PBM and Santa Klun;$400
Marta Cahill;$309
Joan E. Murphy;$300
Sharon Donegan;$300
Ken and Dena Carlone;$300
Raymon Archacki;$300
In memory of Peter Marchetti;$250
Jack and Elaine McCarthy;$250
John and Mary Jane Beach;$250
Robertson and Patricia Dinsmore;$100
Remembering Jeanne Lascha-Ryan Love you. Miss you. Always;$100
Margaret Regan;$50
In loving memory of John C. Conley and Brad K. English from Margot H. Conley;$100
Suzanne Methelis;$100
In loving memory of Barbara Riley from her husband and family;$100
In honor of our family;$100
Ann Garrahan;$100
Norm and Lee Connolly Weill ;$150
Thankful for my blessings from Barbara Gold;$25
In memory of Shirley Whitelaw;$50
Cathy Sacks;$100
Richard and Eleanor Mullin;$50
Wayne and Janice Grenier;$50
In memory of Jeff Weldon;$100
In loving memory of my husband Douglas and daughter Carrie;$100
Merry Christmas to my family and friends.;$100
David and Diane Carlson;$100
Evelyn and Alan Dewar;$50
Rose Tremblay;$100
In memory of David;$100
Bruce and Helen Jillson;$100
Thomas and Merrydith Dahms;$100
Kerry and Ann Aylmer;$200
In memory of Ron from Linda Reed;$50
Natalie Spence;$100
George and Patricia Neher;$50
Patricia DeNegri;$50
A Marie Fahey;$50
Patricia Anderson and Deb Walker;$50
The Lewis family makes this donation in loving memory of Margie Lewis.;$100
Eric and Holly Sundquist;$100
Sylvette and Bill ;$75
William and Patricia Roberts;$100
In memory of my son David Malcolm from Lorraine Malcolm;$25
Thanking God for His grace and love -M.S. Brewster;$100
Joe and Donna Hannigan;$50
In memory of Geraldine Niezgoda;$100
Janet and David Dohan;$100
Jackie and Cliff Johnson;$100
In memory of Charles and Kathleen Pyne;$100
Susan F Kovatch;$100
In memory of Victoria Barragato;$25
In loving memory of our daughter Katherine Elizabeth Katie Knowles;$100
Kathy and Richard Pittman;$100
In memory of Mary Lemay from the Dragon Ladies;$200
Carol and Duncan Oliver;$100
Jonathan Kilgore;$100
Dennis and Catherine Berkey;$100
In memory of Shirley Grew;$50
Harry and Jeana Ellis;$100
Robert and Carole Taylor;$100
Virginia and Melvin Reed;$50
Susan and Richard Brady;$25
Cheryl Miller;$50
In honor of Bass Hole Book Club friends;$100
In memory of Robert Huskins;$150
Marilyn Taylor Archibald;$25
Joanna Montalbano;$100
Donna Prusak;$50
In memory of RKW, ESS, and SHS;$200
In loving memory of Sylvia and Donald Reid, Mary and Jeremiah Carey from Charlene and John Carey;$100
Larry and Joanne Smith;$200
In memory of Richard Jurkowski from Lori Jurkowski;$100
In memory of Lucy Fabbo, Orleans, MA from an out-of-state friend;$100
Robert and Wendy Blomberg;$50
Jane Buckley;$50
Annie and John Morrison;$50
In memory of Eugene and Barbara McLaughlin;$100
Joe and Mary Barry;$50
Susan and David Sheinkopf;$50
In memory of Elsa Oaks;$100
Janet and Michael Britz;$200
Deanne Schaumburg;$100
Memorial to Lynne Nealon Salter;$50
In loving memory of our daughter Cristy from Barry and Judy Sullivan;$100
In memory of our parents;$100
In loving memory of Bob McGrath and Sandi Wisner from Dee McGrath and Jim Wisner;$100
Joseph and Edna Holland;$100
Linda and Michael Gillespie;$50
Carolyn Moulton;$100
In memory of Frederick Adams from Julia Adams;$100
In memory of E. Howard and Wilhelmina Sears;$100
In memory of Jeannette Sears Wood;$100
In memory of Maureen Taylor;$100
In memory of loved ones from Carl and Nancy Rose;$150
Willy Stoelzle;$50
David and Irene Soares;$100
In memory of Maurice and Betsy Wood;$100
Steven and Nancy Scott;$100
In memory of loved ones, love Tom and Bev;$200
In memory of Sweetheart;$100
In memory of Robert Lynch;$100
In memory of Frank Cabeceiras;$100
This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod Times Needy Fund helps couple with vehicle repair