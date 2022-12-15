Car reported stolen out of West Carrollton crashes out on I-75 in Moraine; 1 in custody

One person is in custody after a car reported stolen out of West Carrollton crashed on I-75 Northbound in Moraine Wednesday.

Around 7:45 p.m. West Carrollton police were alerted of someone who said their car was stolen from the 5100 block of Springboro Pike, according to Sergeant Alex Flynn with West Carrollton Police Department.

Flynn said as officers were responding to the call when they located the car in the area and attempted to make a traffic stop.

The car drove away on I-75 Northbound and was located by officers minutes later crashed out in a ditch near the Dryden Road exit of I-75.

Police said it appears the suspect took out a traffic sign in the area which resulted in him ending up in the ditch.

The suspect was found hiding around 100 yards away from the crash by West Carrollton and Moraine officers.

He is facing preliminary charges of felony theft of a motor vehicle and officers believe there was a felony warrant out for his arrest as well.

The identity of the suspect was not released.

