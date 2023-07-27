Car reportedly stolen from Sandcastle slams into house in Squirrel Hill, police say

A car that was reportedly stolen from Sandcastle slammed into a house in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

According to Allegheny County 911, crews were called to the 2900 block of Beechwood Boulevard at 6:50 p.m.

Channel 11 learned at the scene that the car was driven by a juvenile and that it was reported stolen from Sandcastle.

Officials said the juvenile was driving when they hit a big stone in front of the house, making the car go airborne before hitting the house.

The juvenile was injured in the crash and is in stable condition, officials told Channel 11.

The house sustained damage mainly to the porch. It’s unclear if the home itself was damaged in the crash.

