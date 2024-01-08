Car Review: Elegant Electrified Genesis is quick

Jan. 7—If your heart is set on a posh electrified crossover, the 2024 Genesis GV70 will be high on your list. It combines sleek styling and amazing performance in elegant surroundings for a tidy sum.

Eight years ago, Genesis split off from parent company Hyundai as its luxury division — much like Nissan/Infiniti, Toyota/Lexus and Honda/Acura — improving bottom lines and appealing to a wider audience.

We reviewed the gasoline version of the GV70 earlier and found the two nearly identical outside with slightly less cargo and rear seat room inside to accommodate electric motors on each axle.

The sole trim level — Advanced — oozes with a plethora of advanced technologies inside and out, including a 14.5-inch navigation system, leather seating, a power cushion extension and driver assist features included in the $66,450 base price. There is also a Prestige package adding $6,800 upgrading to Nappa leather, microfiber suede headliner, larger instrument cluster and a Lexicon 15-speaker surround sound system streaming 1,050 watts for the serious audiophile.

Aside from all the glitz, the real reason for plucking out big amounts of coin is for electric propulsion, and the GV70 does not disappoint. With a combined 429 horsepower rating, the GV70 reached 60 miles per hour in 3.9 seconds at our independent test track while activating a Boost function. Located at the bottom of the steering wheel arc, pressing the button, with sufficient battery charge, will jump horsepower to 483 for 10 seconds. A real kick. By comparison, the twin turbocharged V6 GV70 took 4.8 seconds for the same distance.

As with all electrics, range anxiety comes into play and the lack of a viable charging network further complicates. Genesis claims 236 miles is achievable on a full charge; although, our testing was closer to 200.

Rivals Tesla Model Y and Audi Q8 E-Tron share similar ranges and, as such, a perspective buyer needs to determine if electrics will fit into the daily commute or short trip.

If you can find a 230-or-350 kW charger nearby, the recharge time can be around an hour for a price. A 220-volt installed line in your garage takes about 7-8 hours while regular house current will take several days to move the needle.

Genesis dealerships currently number 254 across the country and are in less than half the country. Surprisingly, the Genesis is assembled in Montgomery, Alabama — one of states where it is not available. Florida has the most dealerships at 41 with others sprinkled in the Northeast, Southeast, mid and upper Midwest and several western states.

A standard suite of safety features includes adaptive cruise, forward collision avoidance with pedestrian, cyclist detection, lane keeping assistance, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot warnings and advanced rear occupant warning.

We were taken with a remote function that remembers the last 50 yards forward or rear travel. With the push of a key fob button, the car will automatically move forward or reverse without driver involvement — ideal for moving out of tight parking stalls without banging doors.

Aside from its shortcomings, the electrified Genesis is a beautiful crossover SUV with luxurious appointments throughout. We'd place it on par with Mercedes-Benz automobiles draped in soft materials with rapid acceleration while delivering an extremely quiet ride in absolute comfort. Period.

Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at editor@ptd.net.