Car Review: G90 is pampered, powered and polished

Aug. 20—Not that many years ago, company officials at Hyundai decided it was time to split off their Genesis brand — much like Nissan did with Infiniti, Toyota with Lexus and Honda with Acura. So, in 2015 the official announcement came to have separate brick and mortar for the Infiniti lineup, which includes high-end sedans, SUVs and electric offerings.

No surprise that the second generation takes the G90 into the stratosphere with creature comforts found on just a few others in the global market. The supercharged G90 we snagged for a week of opulent driving did not disappoint. It's just as extravagant being driven in the right rear limo seat as it is for the driver. The exterior is striking and easy on the eyes with its crest grille centered on dual thin-line headlamps and full width rear taillights.

Our G90 is powered by a 3.5-liter supercharged turbo V6 developing 409 horsepower and 405 lb.-ft. of torque delivered through a smooth shifting eight speed automatic transmission. Power delivery is what you would expect in a world-class sedan. No matter the pedal pressure, the cabin is as quiet as a church mouse where whispering can be heard with clarity.

Weight distribution is 50/50 for advanced ride quality with adaptive suspension and air springs cushioning the most brutal road imperfections. Eco, Comfort and Sport driving modes further adjust suspension, steering and gearing to enhance the driving experience.

Around town driving is made easier with rear wheel steering to get in and out of parking places. Twenty-one-inch alloy wheels are standard. Highway travel is hushed.

Cabin occupants will be spared the sometime annoying beeps from electronic devices such as blind spot monitors, lane changing, sensors and turn signals. Instead, the warning sounds are confined to a dedicated speaker in the driver's headrest.

If you have the means, we'd recommend purchasing this $100,370 sedan over the Mercedes-Benz S-Class or BMW 7 Series. While it does lack decades of tradition over its German counterparts, you will be pocketing tens of thousands to splurge on other toys.

Stepping into the G90 brings out the wow factor. All four doors are power operated to open and close fully creating a vacuum-like seal. Nappa leather seating surfaces are offset with micro-suede headliner.

All seating positions are heated, ventilated with full body massage controls. Rear seat occupants are further pampered with reclining power footrests and sophisticated center console controls that challenge the senses.

And what would a luxury sedan be without a mood curator to address Vitality, Delight, Care and Comfort — each with adjustments to meet an emotional goal. Up front, one of two 12.3-inch digital displays manipulate the senses — touch, smell, sight and hearing with stunning graphics, piped in fragrances, mood music with soothing forest sounds and ocean waves. If traditional music is on your mind, a 23-speaker Bang and Olufsen audio system will satisfy the most serious audiophile amongst us.

Two rotary controls on the center console are easily operated with gear selection on the left and touchscreen controls on the right. You'll want classroom instruction for the multitude of screen applications to make your ride, well, spectacular.

