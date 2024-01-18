Car rolls into Hudson River in Piermont; police searching for driver who exited vehicle

Piermont police said they are looking for someone who left their car at the Ferry Road pier before letting it roll into the Hudson River Wednesday afternoon.

Police said in a news release that officers responded to reports of damage to the Ferry Road pier around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Tire marks were seen in the snow headed toward the end of the pier, police said, where further investigation found vehicle parts at the scene.

Police said the driver was seen on surveillance video driving to the end of the pier, exiting the car and letting it roll into the Hudson River.

A search of the Hudson River was underway through the night, but was made difficult by the freezing temperatures, police said.

An investigation is ongoing. Both the car and the driver have still not been located. Police say anyone with information should call the Piermont Police Department Detective Unit at (845) 359-0240.

