Car rolls multiple times in fatal Fresno County crash that killed motorist, CHP says

A 24-year-old woman died in a solo car crash in which her 2020 Toyota rolled several times in Fresno County, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

The Parlier woman was driving east on Manning Avenue near McCall Avenue about 3 a.m. Saturday when she was unable to maintain the Toyota’s direction before the fatal crash, CHP said.

She lost control and traveled across the dirt divider and all of the westbound lanes before striking the guardrail, CHP said.

The car rolled multiple times before coming to rest. Officers arrived and found her with critical injuries, CHP said.

The motorist was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said.

A toxicology report was still pending so officers could not say if drugs or alcohol were a factor, CHP said.