Car runs over and kills 84-year-old who tripped in grocery store parking lot, cops say

An 84-year-old woman died after she was run over in the parking lot of a Louisiana grocery store, police say.

Louise Calloway was walking in an Albertsons parking lot at about 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, and fell after tripping on raised concrete, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The driver of a Volkswagen Beetle did not see Calloway on the ground and hit her, police said.

Calloway died from her injuries, according to authorities.

Police didn’t release additional information but said the investigation is ongoing.

