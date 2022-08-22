Car of Russian propagandists daughter is blown up remotely Russian media

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

MAZURENKO ALONA – MONDAY, 22 AUGUST 2022, 12:53

Russian investigators believe that the car, where Darya Dugina was killed in an explosion, was blown up remotely. She was the daughter of "Putin's spiritual guide" Aleksander Dugin.

Source: The Kremlin-aligned outlet TASS, Mash Telegram channel 

Quote from source: "It has been established that a bomb on Dugina's car was set off remotely. Presumably, somebody monitored the car and its movements."

Details: Russian media reports with reference to a source in the law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation.

Mash informs that the car driven by Dugina was being followed by the people with unregistered phones.

According to the publication, the investigation is considering the possibility that the explosive device in the car went off after a call from one of those phones.

Background:

On 20 August, a car of Darya Dugina, the daughter of "Putin's ideologue" Aleksander Dugin, who worked for the Kremlin-aligned RT and Tsargrad, exploded on the outskirts of Moscow. She was also one of the authors of "The Book of Z" about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ilya Ponomarev, a former member of the State Duma of the Russian Federation (the Russian parliament) said that the so-called National Republican Army claimed responsibility for the murder of the daughter of "Putin's spiritual guide".


Journalists fight on their own frontline.
Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron.

Recommended Stories

  • Car blast kills daughter of Russian political theorist known as 'Putin's brain'

    Russian TV commentator Daria Dugina, 29, was killed in a car bombing on the outskirts of Moscow on Saturday night. Dugina was the daughter of an influential political theorist who is often referred to as Russian President Vladimir Putin's “brain.”

  • Ukraine is not involved in killing of Dugin's daughter Presidential Office

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 21 AUGUST, 2022, 12:02 Mykhailo Podoliak, Adviser to the Head of the Presidential Office, stressed that Ukraine is not involved in the bombing of propagandist Darya Dugina, which the Russians have already begun to accuse us of.

  • Russia blames Ukraine for nationalist's car bombing death

    Russia’s top counterintelligence agency on Monday blamed Ukrainian spy services for organizing the killing of the daughter of a leading Russian nationalist ideologue in a car bombing just outside Moscow. Daria Dugina, the 29-year-old daughter of Alexander Dugin, a philosopher, writer and political theorist whom some in the West described as “Putin’s brain,” died when an explosive planted in her SUV exploded as she was driving Saturday night. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the main KGB successor agency, said that Dugina's killing had been “prepared and perpetrated by the Ukrainian special services.”

  • 'Car bomb' kills Russian nationalist's daughter

    STORY: Darya Dugina, daughter of prominent ideologue Alexander Dugin, was killed after a suspected explosive device detonated on the Toyota Land Cruiser she was traveling in, investigators from the Moscow region said in a statement.Russia's TASS state news agency quoted Andrei Krasnov, someone who knew Dugina, as saying the vehicle belonged to her father and that he was probably the intended target.Father and daughter had been attending a festival outside Moscow and Dugin had decided to switch cars at the last minute, Russian government newspaper Rossiiskaya Gazeta reported.TV footage accompanying the statement showed investigators collecting debris and fragments from the spot where the explosion happened.Investigators, who described Darya Dugina as a journalist and political expert, said they had opened a murder case and would be carrying out forensic examinations to try to determine exactly what had happened.Alexander Dugin, Darya's father, has long advocated the unification of Russian-speaking and other territories in a vast new Russian empire, to include Ukraine.The influence of Dugin, who is on a U.S. sanctions list, over Russian President Vladimir Putin has been a subject for speculation, with some Russia watchers asserting that his sway is significant and others calling it minimal.

  • Russian partisans claim responsibility for assassination of Kremlin propagandist Daria Dugina

    A little-know Russian group, the National Republican Army, has claimed responsibility for the murder of Daria Dugina, the daughter ofKremlin propagandist and ideologist Oleksandr Dugin, former Russian deputy of the State Duma Ilya Ponomarev, said on Aug 22.

  • German foreign minister says ‘no alternative’ to giving Ukraine military aid

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin refuses to negotiate even on the simplest issues and doesn’t respond to attempts to mediate in the war, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said at the German federal government’s open day in Berlin on Aug. 21, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Aug 22.

  • Ukraine war: Russia accuses Kyiv special forces of car-bomb killing in Moscow

    Car bomb attack in Moscow most likely to be a false flag attack Russians vow to strike Ukraine after daughter of Putin's ally dies Suspected Kremlin spies arrested after raid on arms factory Allegations of abuse and suicide missions Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Factbox-Who is Alexander Dugin, Russian nationalist whose daughter died in car bomb attack?

    Who is Alexander Dugin? - Dugin, 60, has long advocated the unification of Russian-speaking and other territories in a vast new Russian empire, which he wants to include Ukraine. - In his 1997 book, "The Foundations of Geopolitics: The Geopolitical Future of Russia", Dugin was fiercely critical of U.S. influence in Eurasia and called for Russia to rebuild its own authority in the region and advocated breaking up the territory of other nations.

  • Russian security service accuses Ukraine of killing ultra-nationalist's daughter

    Dugina, whose father Alexander Dugin is a prominent ideologue, was killed on Saturday evening when a bomb blew up the Toyota Land Cruiser that she was driving, Russian investigators said. Ukraine, which is defending itself from what it says is an imperial-style war of conquest mounted by Russia, has denied involvement in the fatal attack. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation".

  • Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine likely exhausted, says ISW

    Russian forces’ momentum from territorial gains around Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in late July is likely exhausted, and Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine are likely culminating, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its Aug. 21 report.

  • Eye Opener: Heavy rains, flooding bring chaos to parts of South and West

    Monsoon rains flooded parts of the South and West, bringing chaos to areas already suffering from historic drought conditions. Also, the daughter of a right-wing ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin was killed by a car bomb — and Russia vowed retaliation. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.

  • Ukraine's daring attacks on Crimea are having a major 'psychological impact' on Russian forces, report says

    More than half of Russia's Black Sea fleet's naval jets are out of action following a series of audacious attacks on Crimea, Western officials told reporters.

  • Big picture takeouts from Russia’s war on Ukraine

    More than six months into the all-out war now being waged by Russia against Ukraine and while we might not be able to predict the endgame I think we can draw some broad conclusions

  • Orban tightens hold over telco sector as Vodafone sells Hungarian unit

    Britain's Vodafone will sell its Hungarian business for 715 billion forints ($1.8 billion) in cash to local IT company 4iG and the Hungarian state, consolidating the hold of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government over the telecoms sector. Orban, in power since 2010, has expanded his nationalist government's influence in areas such as energy, banking and the media, which it considers strategic, and long harboured plans to tighten its grip over the telecoms sector. The deal — which does not include Vodafone's shared services business VOIS — is expected to create Hungary's second largest telecoms operator.

  • Drone Strikes Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Headquarters in Crimea

    The headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Russian-occupied Crimea was stuck by a drone Saturday, Russian officials reported, marking the second time the HQ had been struck since the beginning of Russia’s invasion on Ukraine. The drone flew through the roof of the headquarters after Russian forces tried to shoot it down, the Russian-appointed governor of the port city Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, wrote on Telegram. A UAV struck the Black Sea Fleet’s headquarters in Sevastopol, according to Crimean officials.

  • Oleksandr Usyk's masterclass vs. Anthony Joshua should open door to undisputed title bout vs. Tyson Fury

    Usyk is a special fighter who may well be the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world

  • Collaborator Saldo, whose poisoning is announced by Russian Federation, allegedly became better

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 20 AUGUST 2022, 18:14 Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-appointed "head" of Kherson Oblast, who was previously hospitalised and whose poisoning was announced by the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation on Saturday, allegedly feels better.

  • Citizens Property Insurance hits 1 million policies as rates set to increase starting in fall

    Citizens Property Insurance Corporation hit 1 million policies for the first time in nearly a decade as rates will soon increase for policyholders.

  • Afghanistan's rulers try to modernize police force after a spate of deadly ISIS-K attacks

    As the Taliban tries to contain ISIS-K, which is using the Taliban's own brutal insurgent-style tactics, Afghanistan's rulers are trying to modernize the nation's police force as a first line of defense. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reports from Kabul.

  • Aidan Hutchinson “getting a little antsy” for season to start

    Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that he felt last week’s joint practice sessions with the Colts gave his team confidence about their ability to compete this year and they appear to have helped one key rookie feel like he’s done all the preparation he needs for the regular season. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson joined [more]