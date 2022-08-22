Car of Russian propagandists daughter is blown up remotely Russian media

MAZURENKO ALONA – MONDAY, 22 AUGUST 2022, 12:53

Russian investigators believe that the car, where Darya Dugina was killed in an explosion, was blown up remotely. She was the daughter of "Putin's spiritual guide" Aleksander Dugin.

Source: The Kremlin-aligned outlet TASS, Mash Telegram channel

Quote from source: "It has been established that a bomb on Dugina's car was set off remotely. Presumably, somebody monitored the car and its movements."

Details: Russian media reports with reference to a source in the law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation.

Mash informs that the car driven by Dugina was being followed by the people with unregistered phones.

According to the publication, the investigation is considering the possibility that the explosive device in the car went off after a call from one of those phones.

Background:

On 20 August, a car of Darya Dugina, the daughter of "Putin's ideologue" Aleksander Dugin, who worked for the Kremlin-aligned RT and Tsargrad, exploded on the outskirts of Moscow. She was also one of the authors of "The Book of Z" about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ilya Ponomarev, a former member of the State Duma of the Russian Federation (the Russian parliament) said that the so-called National Republican Army claimed responsibility for the murder of the daughter of "Putin's spiritual guide".



