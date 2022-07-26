Is your car safe? The 10 cars most commonly stolen in Washington, see if yours is listed

Is your car more likely to be stolen than others?

Vehicle thefts in the United States increased by 8% in 2021 compared to 2020, but not all cars have the same risk as others.

As many think that only older cars can be stolen, some 2020 car models are among the most commonly stolen vehicles.

A recent report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau found which car makes and models are most commonly stolen across the country and in Washington state.

Older cars are popular with thieves as their parts can have more value, and they are easier to steal, but newer vehicles are also often stolen. Newer vehicles can be more difficult to steal because of newer alarm and anti-theft systems, but when they are stolen they can be easily resold or even shipped overseas according to a press release from the NW Insurance Council.

In Washington state, the top 10 most commonly stolen cars include vehicle years ranging from 1997 to 2001:

▪ 1999 Ford Pick-Up (full size).

▪ 1998 Honda Civic.

▪ 1997 Honda Accord.

▪ 1999 Chevrolet Pick-Up (full size).

▪ 2000 Honda CR-V.

▪ 1999 Toyota Camry.

▪ 1998 Subaru Legacy.

▪ 2001 Dodge Pick-Up (full size).

▪ 1999 Toyota Corolla.

▪ 1998 Ford Pick-Up (small size.

According to the study, these are the cars that were most commonly stolen in the United States in 2021:

▪ 2004 Chevrolet Pick-Up (Full Size).

▪ 2006 Ford Pick-Up (Full Size).

▪ 2000 Honda Civic.

▪ 1997 Honda Accord.

▪ 2007 Toyota Camry.

▪ 2005 GMC Pick-Up (Full Size).

▪ 2020 Nissan Altima.

▪ 2000 Honda CR-V.

▪ 2018 Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee.

▪ 2020 Toyota Corolla.

How to prevent your car from being stolen

As vehicle thefts have increased in past years, there are some simple things you can do to help prevent your car from being stolen, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau and the NW Insurance Council:

▪ Keep your doors locked and windows completely rolled up.

▪ Keep valuable items out of sight, such as in the trunk of your car.

▪ Park your car in well-lit areas.

▪ Remove keys from the ignition or take your fob with you, even if you’re only away from your car for a few minutes.

▪ Turn on your car’s security and alarm system when parked.

▪ Before buying a vehicle, check with your local insurance company to find out which vehicles have the highest risk of being stolen.

▪ Consider installing warning devices, immobilizing devices and tracking devices.

Reporting a stolen car is also highly important. Cars that were reported as stolen within 24 hours had a 34% recovery rate in 2021, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.