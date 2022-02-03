Car sale in Hopewell goes bad. Seller robbed of cash by people who bought the vehicle

Hopewell Police say this gold 2009 Chevrolet Malibu was stolen from the parking lot of Advance Auto on Oaklawn Boulevard after the suspects bought it from the seller, then robbed the seller of the cash and drove off in the Malibu.

HOPEWELL — Police are looking for four people they say purchased a car from someone, then later robbed the seller of the money used to buy it.

The incident happened Wednesday night at Advance Auto on Oaklawn Boulevard, Lt. Cheyenne Casale said. The suspects had responded to a Facebook Marketplace ad placed by the victim selling a gold 2009 Chevrolet Malibu and agreed to meet the victim at Advance Auto.

"The victim reported the sale of the vehicle was conducted without any issues," Casale said. "The female and one male then drove away in the Chrysler after the sale. The two other males got into the Chevrolet Malibu and drove to the rear parking lot of Advance Auto."

Casale said as the victim was walking behind the store, one of the people in the Malibu jumped out and robbed them at gunpoint. The suspect took the money paid for the car, got back in the Malibu and drove away eastbound on Oaklawn Boulevard.

The victim was not reported injured.

The suspect with the gun was described as between 16-18 years old, between 6 feet and 6-feet-2, and about 170 pounds. He had a light complexion with bushy hair, and wore a red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and red and white shoes. The driver was between 22-25 years old, about 5-feet-10 and about 190 pounds. He had a medium complexion and a faded haircut with twists on the top. He was wearing a tan jacket and dark-colored shorts.

Police released a photo of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Detective Shawn Grant of at (804) 541-2284. Information may also be shared through Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202 or through the P3Tips app.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is daily news coach for USA TODAY's Southeast Region-Unified Central, which includes Virginia, West Virginia and central North Carolina. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

