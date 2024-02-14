Car salesman vanishes on test drive, then is found shot dead, Illinois officials say

An Illinois car salesman disappeared after taking two customers for a test drive and was later found dead in Chicago with gunshot wounds to the head and back, according to officials and news outlets.

Crisoforo Osorio-Gonzalez, 35, was the manager at 21st Auto Sales in Rockford, roughly 90 miles northwest of Chicago, the dealership’s owner told WTVO.

The owner, whom outlets have not named, said Osorio-Gonzalez was not only a colleague but also a friend, and he became concerned when he did not hear from him after he went on the test drive, the station reported.

“I did call him about 12 and see what he was doing because … he always keep in touch with me,” he told the outlet, adding that Osorio-Gonzalez “always was happy. Happy person. Treat customers like he knew them for like 20 or 25 years.”

Osorio-Gonzalez started the test drive in the evening on Friday, Feb. 9, and his body was discovered the following day, according to WGN.

So far, no charges have been brought, and police have not said if they’ve identified any suspects, but Osorio-Gonzalez’s family says he was kidnapped and murdered, WGN reported.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, Chicago police found a man in his 30s dead on the city’s west side, the department said in a news release.

Police declined to identify the man but said he had gunshot wounds to his head and back, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the man was Osorio-Gonzalez, WGN reported.

Chicago police are investigating, the department said.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact investigators at 312-746-8251.

