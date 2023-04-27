Car and school bus collide north of NYC
Police in New York say several people were taken to a hospital, including four with life-threatening injuries, after a head-on crash between a car and a school bus. (April 27)
Employees at a Brownsburg elementary school face criminal charges after investigators say they told a seven-year-old student to eat his own vomit and failed to report the incident.
The recent history of this pick has been very good.
Former President Donald Trump is making his first appearance in New Hampshire since January. He's set to speak at an event at the DoubleTree in Manchester Thursday afternoon.
Mississippi State women's basketball is in recruiting mode after a second round loss in the NCAA Tournament. Keep up with MSU's transfer portal movement.
On Tuesday, U.S. officials confirmed that earlier this month the Taliban killed the Islamic State leader who ordered the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that killed 13 U.S. military members, 170 Afghan civilians and injured many more. The Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K group, claimed credit for the bombing at the airport and identified the suicide bomber as Abdul Rahman Al-Logari, per The New York Times. ISIS-K and the Taliban have been fighting for power ever since the United States withdrew from the country in 2021.
Abby Grossberg, a former Fox producer who is suing Carlson and other Fox execs, told MSNBC this week that Carlson's ouster is only partial justice.
There are a lot of options for the Patriots with the No. 14 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but star linebacker Matthew Judon has his eyes on one prospect in particular that New England should target.
The customer was arrested, and the parking attendant was treated for his injuries.
Two people arrested after shooting in Winston-Salem
A middle school student in Warren is being hailed a hero after he helped stop a school bus when the driver had a medical emergency behind the wheel Wednesday.
LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt's family is "optimistic," the Louisville police foundation says, as his recovery continues.
Tucker Carlson is still on track to be deposed in former staffer Abby Grossberg's lawsuit alleging a hostile workplace at Fox News.
The Russian National Guard cannot establish full control over all the occupied territories of Ukraine due to the lack of military personnel. Source: Radio Liberty citing leaked classified document of US Defence Ministry Quote: "From the document dated at the end of February 2023, it follows that in August 2022 there were at least 27,500 soldiers of the National Guard of the Russian Federation on Ukrainian territory.
Alta Ski Area now has a new benchmark upon which to judge all ski seasons to come. On April 24, just one day after it closed for the season, the Utah resort hit 900 inches for the first time in its history. It had already soared past its old snowfall record of 748 inches in late March, and is now sitting at 901 after the last storm dropped another six inches over the weekend.
“The Jerry Springer Show” aired for nearly three decades with more than 5,000 episodes.
‘We’re the last vestige of Old World Florida. We’re a kitschy place. I’d love to stay here forever,’ one Briny Breezes resident says. Graig Graziosi reports on the holdouts
The elderly victim, who survived cancer and lived with rheumatoid arthritis, was “the joy of the party,” his son said.
Prince George is to become the youngest future king to play an official role at a coronation, having been named one of his grandfather’s four Pages of Honour.
Annual student-run Movin’ On event will take place Friday.
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin did not rule out a run for president in 2024, saying on Thursday that he was "humbled" by the question of whether he would seek the Republican nomination. "I am humbled by your question to think that you would ask it of me when 40 years ago I was washing dishes and taking out trash at the diner in Virginia Beach where I grew up," Youngkin said when asked if he would be a candidate at a press briefing in Tokyo hosted by U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel. Youngkin was in Japan as part of an Asian trip, including stops in Taiwan and South Korea, to promote his state.