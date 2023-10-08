Car set on fire at San Bernardino senior living center

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A man has been arrested for arson and authorities are searching for a woman in connection with the crime outside a San Bernardino senior living center.

According to police, two suspects were seen on surveillance video setting fire to a car outside the facility. One suspect is seen breaking out the passenger window and pouring a flammable liquid inside.

The second suspect can be seen setting fire to some paper and tossing it into the car, which is fully engulfed in flames in a matter of seconds.

Both suspects ran away, but authorities later arrested the man, who they recognized from a previous felony case.

The woman has an active warrant out for her arrest and is still on the run.

No injuries were reported.