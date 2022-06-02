Car sharing service Turo now operating out of designated spots at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

Passengers move through the terminal at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport during this year's spring break travel season.

Turo, a car sharing service, said Wednesday that folks who use its platform now have designated areas to transact their reservations at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

Turo is a service in which local hosts rent their vehicles. Users looking to rent create an account and have their identity and eligibility confirmed. They then choose from vehicles posted for rent on the Turo app.

Once they've selected their vehicle, they typically meet the car owner to pick up the vehicle, although many car owners offer delivery.

The designated areas will allow Turo hosts to operate on the airport property.

"...Turo hosts and guests are now permitted to park in any spots within the designated lots at the airport," said Catherine Mejia, a spokeswoman for Turo. "...Hosts and guests are able to communicate over the app or website about which lot to receive/drop-off the vehicle."

Turo pickups and returns that occur at Milwaukee Mitchell are designated at these locations:

Parking garage.

Surface lot, also known as cell phone lot.

Supersaver Lot A

Supersaver Lot B - North

Supersaver Lot B - South

AMTRAK Station Lot

“We are thrilled that Milwaukee County officials have taken this ... step in recognizing the many benefits of peer-to-peer car sharing, including meeting consumer demand in Milwaukee,” said Andre Haddad, Turo CEO, in a statement.

“Peer-to-peer car sharing not only provides travelers with more options for booking a car, but also gives Wisconsinites the opportunity to turn their own vehicle into an earnings engine.”

Andre Haddad is CEO of Turo.

Milwaukee Mitchell International is owned and operated by Milwaukee County.

Turo is based in San Francisco. It operates in the U.S, Canada, United Kingdom and France.

"We are pioneering a new category of transportation, advancing the next era of personal mobility by connecting consumers with an unrivaled network of privately owned vehicles," according to company filings with securities regulators. "Our platform unlocks peer-to-peer car sharing through technology — a seamless, simple platform that connects hosts and guests and enables them to transact in a trusted, safe environment."

The company has filed for an initial public offering although a date has not been set and the offering has not been priced.

In the offering prospectus, the company notes that it is involved in lawsuits with various cities and airport authorities who are seeking to have the company pay fees and acquire rental car licenses to operate on airport property.

The agreement with Milwaukee County appears to have been done to preempt any litigation. Terms were not disclosed.

Turo has settled a number of other licensing cases with airports. In at least one case, a "peer-to-peer car sharing permit" was created in order for the company to operate on airport property.

The company says that it is not a rental car company, but is merely an intermediary between hosts and guests.

Turo generates revenue from facilitating bookings of vehicles offered on its platform. Like other online service platforms, it takes a cut of the fees from hosts and guests who use its service.

The company charges service fees in exchange for the use of its platform as well as, customer support and payment processing activities.

The company also offers various insurance products for vehicles.

"The company generates substantially all revenue from trips booked on its platform," according to the prospectus.

The service fees are a percentage of the value of the booking. The price of a booking can vary depending on time of the year, demand and other factors.

Turo has grown during the past 10 years, spanning more than 8,000 cities, with more than 2 million active guests and 217,000 active vehicles on the platform as of March 31, 2022.

The company bills itself as "the world's largest car sharing marketplace where guests can book any car they want, wherever they want it, from a vibrant community of trusted hosts."

