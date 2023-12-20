Car shears gas meter before hitting Indiana Township house

A car sheared a gas meter before hitting a house in Indiana Township on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the 70 block of Little Deer Creek Road just before 7:30 p.m.

Fire officials told Channel 11 that the car went off the road, shearing a gas meter before crashing into the house.

No one was in the home at the time of the crash.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

