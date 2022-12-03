Car shot at in Brockton gets into four-vehicle crash in Stoughton, police say

BROCKTON ― Brockton Police are investigating a shooting near North Pearl and Oak streets Friday afternoon that left one car severely damaged, according to a written statement.

Shortly before 2 p.m., police responded to a report that a "black Infinity G37 was heading north on North Pearl Street in the center lane when gunshots rang out and struck the vehicle," the statement said.

The car was then involved a four vehicle crash in the vicinity of the RK Plaza in Stoughton, per the Stoughton Police Department. While no one was hit or injured in the shooting, two people were transported via ambulance to an area hospital with crash-related injuries.

On scene, Stoughton Police received mutual aid from the Sharon Police K-9 Unit.

"A portion of Park Street was closed to traffic while officers were on the scene of the crash and has since reopened," Stoughton PD's statement said.

The Sharon Police Department K-9 unit responded to the crash scene to provide mutual aid. The shooting is under investigation by the Brockton Police Department, while the crash remains under investigation by the Stoughton Police Department.

Stoughton police investigate a multiple vehicle crash at 1334 Park St. on Friday afternoon, Dec. 2, 2022. A black Infinity G37 that was struck by gunshots in Brockton was later involved in the four-vehicle crash in Stoughton, police said.

'He was just a kid'Mom of Brockton shooting victim speaks out after 3 indicted

According to Brockton police spokesperson Darren Duarte, investigators don't believe the shooting was a random act, and it remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Brockton Police Detectives at 508-941-0234.

Send your news tips to reporter Namu Sampath by email at nsampath@enterprisenews.com or connect on Twitter at @namusampath. Thank you, subscribers. You make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Brockton Enterprise.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton shooting: Black Infinity gets into crash in Stoughton