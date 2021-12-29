Car shot up in West Hartford, police say; officers find no victim

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding out what led up to a car being shot up in West Hartford.

A call about shots being fired in the area of New Britain and Hillcrest avenues came in just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officers went to the area and saw that a car appeared to have been struck by gunfire, police said. No one was in the car; police didn’t say if there was any sign that someone had been injured.

Police also didn’t find any suspects in the area.

Detectives arrived to gather evidence and continue to investigate, Capt. Eric Rocheleau said.

“The case remains active and ongoing,” he said late Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the shots-fired incident is asked to contact West Hartford police at the main number, 860-523-5203; the anonymous tip line, 860-570-8969 or the confidential email tip line, whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.

