Car shot at while on I-485 ramp in west Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the ramp at Interstate 485 and Interstate 85 on the west side of town Thursday.

According to CMPD, one car was shot at while the car was moving on the interstate. The driver wasn’t hit, and MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that the victim didn’t want to be taken to the hospital.

The shooting happened just after 9 a.m.

Police said the car that was shot ended up running off the highway.

A suspect description wasn’t released by CMPD.

The department did say that the shooting “does not appear to be random,” but no other details were provided on what led to the shooting.

