Car shot at while driving in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car full of people was shot at, sending two of them to the hospital in Fresno early Sunday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say just before 2 a.m. they responded to First Street and Rialto Avenue for a reported shooting.

Officers learned a car with five occupants was traveling southbound on First Street when a car pulled up next to them and began shooting at them.

As a result, officials say two of the occupants were struck, a woman in the left leg and a man whose face was grazed by the shot. The victims, in their late 20s to early 30s, were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fresno Police say they are actively investigating the shooting and ask anyone with any information to contact them at (559) 621-7000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.