Car slams into group of people enjoying autumn hayride, at least 11 injured

At least 11 people have been hurt, one of them critically, after a car slammed into people enjoying an autumn hayride on Saturday afternoon about 55 miles west of Chicago.

Authorities say that the accident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon in Little Rock Township, Illinois, when a car containing two people crashed into the back of a hayride wagon causing the car to flip upside down onto its roof.

All of the 11 victims are adults, 3 of which were hurt seriously. Those involved in the accident were taken to four area hospitals, according to ABC’s Chicago station WLS-TV.

Rush Copley Medical Center received three patients. They said one is in critical condition.

The driver and the passenger of the car that hit the hayride were both treated at the scene.

Many of the victims suffered broken bones and some were unconscious when emergency crews arrived, said Little Rock-Fox Fire Chief Greg Witek to the Associated Press.

Police are currently looking into the circumstances of the accident and what caused it. The investigation is ongoing.