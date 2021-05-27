Car slams into pickup truck and tree as Reading driver runs a stop sign while fleeing police, cops say

May 26—A car driven by a Reading man crashed into a pickup truck and a tree at 12th and Douglass streets while fleeing police, city police said Wednesday.

Ovidiu Burlacu, 27, of the 1500 block of Eckert Avenue was taken into custody at the scene of the crash Tuesday about 3:45 p.m.

He was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail after arraignment before District Judge David Yoch in Reading Central Court on charges of fleeing police, reckless endangerment and numerous traffic offenses.

According to police:

Officer Michael Barbarics was driving a marked patrol vehicle northbound in the 700 block of North 13th Street.

While stopped at a red light at Douglass Street, Barbarics saw a compact car going at a high rate of speed northbound in the southbound lane of North 13th. The car ran the red light, turning left and heading westbound on Douglass.

Sgt. Aaron Demko, who was nearby in another unit, activated his emergency lights and siren.

Both police vehicles pursued the driver westbound on Douglass. The car proceeded through the intersection with North 12th, without stopping at the stop sign, and struck the driver side of a pickup truck that had entered the intersection, then veered into a tree in the 1100 block of Douglass.

There were no injuries.

Barbarics sat the driver of the car, Ovidiu Burlacu, on nearby steps and asked him why he didn't stop when he saw the lights of police vehicles.

He told the office he got scared because he has outstanding warrants for parole violations, as well as a suspended driver's license.

The officer asked him why he was going so fast in the first place. Burlacu said he was following a van on North 13th and the driver of that vehicle kept tapping the brakes.

Burlacu said this angered him so he sped up, but realized the vehicles in front of him were coming to a stop. To avoid a collision, he steered into the oncoming lane.