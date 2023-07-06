Car slams through wall of Hanover house; driver charged with OUI

A driver was injured and arrested on drunken driving charges after slamming into a home on Circuit Street in Hanover on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

HANOVER − A driver faces drunken driving charges after a car slammed through the wall of a house on Circuit Street and ended up in the dining room early Thursday morning, police said.

The crash occurred shortly after 3 a.m. on the 400 block of Circuit Street, the Hanover Fire Department said. Photos appear to show that a Chevrolet Camaro penetrated an exterior wall and damaged the wall on the opposite side of the room, WCVB reported.

"While on the phone with the E911 dispatcher, the homeowner discovered that the vehicle was inside the house in the dining room," police said.

The homeowners said it was the second time a car hit their house.

The driver was taken to South Shore Hospital for treatment. No one inside the home was injured.

Police said the driver, a 22-year-old, was arrested on charges including drunken driving, driving to endanger and a marked-lanes violation.

Fire officials said National Grid and the building inspector were called to the scene.

