Car slams into West Haven apartment, crashes into kitchen

WEST HAVEN, Utah (ABC4) — A driver lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a West Haven apartment unit Sunday morning, according to Weber Fire District.

At around 8 a.m. on Feb. 18, fire crews responded to reports of a car having crashed into an apartment complex at 3560 South Midland Drive.

According to Battalion Chief Chazz Pearmain, the driver of a Camaro lost control of his vehicle and slid down an embankment before crashing into the complex. The cause of the crash was likely due to inclement weather, Pearmain said.

The car reportedly did not go all the way through into the apartment, but rather pushed the wall in about a foot. The car hit the kitchen, Pearmain said.

Courtesy of Weber Fire

Courtesy of Weber Fire

There were two people inside the apartment, however both were in other areas and uninjured in the event. The driver was also uninjured in the crash.

The residents of the apartment have been displaced due to the crash, and have made other living arrangements while the damages are repaired.

The building inspector will reportedly determine if conditions are safe for the other residents of the building.

Roy Fire and Riverdale Fire also responded to this incident.

No further information is available at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.