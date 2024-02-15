A crash investigation is ongoing after a car slammed into an Orlando yoga studio overnight.

The Warrior One Studio on Corrine Drive was severely damaged in the crash.

Police said the crash happened around midnight.

Photos: Car slams into yoga studio in Orlando

Investigators told Channel 9 that the driver was able to drive away and fled the scene after the crash.

The business was boarded up overnight with a lot of debris still on the ground out front.

Read: Florida man accused of threatening to shoot student driver for cutting him off in traffic

It’s unclear what caused the crash and police have not released a description of the car they are looking for.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Watch: Student hospitalized after ‘altercation’ at Cypress Creek High School in Orange County

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.