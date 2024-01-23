Car smashes into building after multi-vehicle collision in San Gabriel

TechCrunch

Agriculture has a long heritage of being constantly disrupted by technology, an evolution that has continued to play out until today. In one of the latest developments, an Israeli startup called Bluewhite has picked up $39 million in funding to advance its own contribution to the field: autonomous robots that can be retrofitted to any tractor to operate it autonomously, which in turn are sold not as one-off products but as part of a bigger service play -- Robots-as-a-Service. The startup plans to use the funding to continue investing into R&D -- specifically to bring more data features into its service stack (branded "Compass") but also to continue enhancing its autonomous hardware technology (branded "Pathfinder"), which today can be programmed to work across a wide range of field types and vehicles (Bluewhite builds and operates the whole stack).