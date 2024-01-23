Car smashes into building after multi-vehicle collision in San Gabriel
A multi-vehicle collision sent one car careening into a business early Tuesday morning. (Jan. 23, 2023)
A multi-vehicle collision sent one car careening into a business early Tuesday morning. (Jan. 23, 2023)
Vroom is shutting down its online used car marketplace and shifting all of its resources and capital into two business units focused on auto financing and AI-powered analytics. The company said it is suspending all used car transactions through vroom.com and plans to sell off its used vehicle inventory to wholesalers. The company said it has not determined how much this wind down will cost, partly because of uncertainty on what its used vehicle inventory will sell for, according to the regulatory filing.
After the death of the Overwatch League, Overwatch esports will have a more open format starting in 2024. Teams from North America, Europe, Middle East, North Africa and Asia can compete to take part in two global Overwatch Champions Series tournaments.
In the recent Automotive News Dealership Salary Survey, automobile retail professionals pulled in an annual average pay of $200,200. Women earned far less than men. But the survey's methodology has problems.
Tesla stock has had a bumpy ride thus far in 2024, with shares sliding as the broader market hits new highs. Investors will be hoping the EV stalwart’s fourth quarter earnings, due after the bell on Wednesday, could spell some relief.
The Heat are beefing up for the second half.
Oil prices wavered as Libya restarted production at its largest oil field. North Dakota production, though, continues to be impacted by colder temperatures.
Pininfarina is launching a certification program for classic cars. It aims to provide enthusiasts with production-related data, such as the original color.
The stories you need to start your day: What to expect at the New Hampshire primary, wild weather swings and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
After defying the global funding slowdown of 2022, VC investments in African startups dropped considerably last year, mirroring the situation in other regions where capital taps were significantly turned off. Data trackers set the amount raised by African startups in 2023 at between $2.9 billion and $4.1 billion, from $4.6 billion to $6.5 billion in total funding the previous year. With equity funding becoming rare, several startups found it hard to survive, leading them to either cut down their teams or scale down operations and, in some cases, close shop.
Agriculture has a long heritage of being constantly disrupted by technology, an evolution that has continued to play out until today. In one of the latest developments, an Israeli startup called Bluewhite has picked up $39 million in funding to advance its own contribution to the field: autonomous robots that can be retrofitted to any tractor to operate it autonomously, which in turn are sold not as one-off products but as part of a bigger service play -- Robots-as-a-Service. The startup plans to use the funding to continue investing into R&D -- specifically to bring more data features into its service stack (branded "Compass") but also to continue enhancing its autonomous hardware technology (branded "Pathfinder"), which today can be programmed to work across a wide range of field types and vehicles (Bluewhite builds and operates the whole stack).
The biggest news stories this morning: Apple launches iOS 17.3, Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 raises $2.5 million for cancer research, How Disney’s A Real Bug’s Life docu-series turns insects into giants.
Netflix is set to report fourth quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday. Here's what to expect.
Roland has unveiled a follow-up to the Bridge Cast called Bridge Cast X that adds video support on top of all its predecessor's audio-focused features.
TravelPerk, a business travel management platform targeted at SMEs, has raised $104 million in a fresh equity-based round of financing led by SoftBank's Vision Fund 2. The funding gives TravelPerk a valuation of $1.4 billion, just a fraction over the $1.3 billion valuation the company revealed two years ago when it kicked of its Series D round -- and that marginal increase is a post-money valuation, meaning it has remained flat. "In today’s climate, where startup funding is down by half and valuations are down across the board, this is a healthy and sober valuation," Meir told TechCrunch.
In the middle of a long funding winter, AC Ventures’ latest news will give Southeast Asian startups hope. The Jakarta, Indonesia–based venture firm announced today it has raised $210 million, finishing the final close on its fifth fund, called ACV Fund V. Limited partners include the World’s Bank’s IFC and investors from the United States, the Middle East and North Asia. AC Ventures has already started investing from Fund V in startups like Indonesian electric vehicle maker MAKA Motors and sustainable farming startup Koltiva.
If you're in the market for snow scrapers, snow covers, jump starters and more, then check out this huge Econour sale on Amazon that could save you over 50%!
Riot Games announced that it is eliminating 530 roles globally, which make up about 11 percent of its workforce.
The general feel from NBA scouts and executives is that the 2024 NBA Draft is wide open and will continue to be leading up to the June draft.
European VC Plural has carved out a reputation for itself as being one of the few VCs in the region started and led by entrepreneurs who grew their own startups. Its founders include Taavet Hinrikus from TransferWise/Wise; Sten Tamkivi; and Ian Hogarth, the founder of Songkick who more recently has also added a role with the U.K. government in AI safety strategy. Now Plural itself is scaling up, with a fresh €400 million fund to back what Hogarth refers to as "transformational" startups in the region, bringing more operational know-how to get them running as businesses.
A recent study found that drivers in some states have a much less stressful time on the road, with Minnesota taking the top spot.