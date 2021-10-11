How to get your car out of snow
Normally, it's not recommended to be driving out in the snow. If your car is stuck, here are some tips that can help you get out of the snow.
Normally, it's not recommended to be driving out in the snow. If your car is stuck, here are some tips that can help you get out of the snow.
The pilot was trying to land at an airport but couldn’t make it.
A 66-year-old Wichita man was struck by a driver as he crossed Blue Ridge Cutoff near 43rd Street while leaving Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. A second driver ran over him as he laid injured in the street.
Somehow, a woman survived falling off an overpass…
Police said they were running across the interstate when they were hit.
Jonathan D. Rosen, who founded the JDR Family Foundation to teach children about finances, was piloting the six-seater Cessna when it crashed Friday near Atlanta, officials said.
For when you need to make your getaway on the open water…
Police said she was walking on the interstate when she was hit by a vehicle.
A "moderate" geomagnetic storm is forecast for the Earth on Monday, which could cause fluctuations to the power grid.
The Tesla Model S is a strong economic choice for today's consumers, but the price and cache demand a second look at the costs and benefits of owning.
Then we come to the interior of a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. Finally, we have teasers of what's probably a Wrangler Rubicon 4xe and a Ram 1500. As such, we suspect these are show pieces for the Mopar catalog, and they might each have a couple of concept parts, but are otherwise a bit tame compared to the Jeep and Ram one-offs.
Pretty much this is our worst nightmare…
Transport minister Nitin Gadkari’s request that Elon Musk stop selling Chinese-made cars in the country is unrealistic, for now.
Forecasters are monitoring two disturbances that could bring heavy rain to parts of the Caribbean this week. A system off the coast of North Carolina is also being monitored though its development chance remains low.
This gorgeous Acura NSX is looking for a new JDM lover’s garage to call home.
Tropical Storm Pamela rapidly strengthened as it moved along Mexico’s Pacific coast Monday and it was forecast to become a major hurricane before hitting shore somewhere near the port of Mazatlan at midweek. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Pamela’s center was about 455 miles (735 kilometers) south-southwest of Mazatlan Monday and was moving northwest at about 6 mph (9 kph). Pamela was forecast to take a turn toward the north and northeast, passing close to the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula late Tuesday or early Wednesday at hurricane strength.
Manufacturers keep rolling out excellent new crossovers, and the Genesis GV70 and Jeep Grand Cherokee L are great examples of recent success. Plus, living the good life with our long-term Hyundai Palisade has been evidence enough that it's worthy of an editor's pick.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that Full Self Driving for drivers with 'perfect' safety scores would be delayed until Sunday or Monday after concerns.
Any automaker selling EVs without also building an in-house charging network needs to keep close tabs on its charge station partners. Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess found that out recently while on a drive from Italy to Austria, discovering "anything but a premium charging experience" to be had with VW charge station partner Ionity. On this side of the world, Ford is thinking about how to prevent such follies.
Severe storms brought suspected tornadoes and baseball-sized hail to parts of Oklahoma, but there were no reports Monday of deaths or injuries. The severe weather system that hit Oklahoma late Sunday also brought heavy rain, lightning and wind to parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Texas, and more stormy weather is predicted for later this week in parts of the central U.S. Severe weather is not unusual in the Southern Plains in October, said Chuck Hodges, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa.
Hopefully, you didn’t let the beautiful weekend weather go to your head because storm fronts are moving into Chicago Monday, bringing with them possible thunderstorms, rain, damaging winds and maybe even tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service’s Chicago office. Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the White Sox and the Houston Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field, ...