This car was spotted leaving the scene of a deadly shooting in Phoenix

Phoenix Police detectives were searching for a vehicle Sunday that was connected to a deadly shooting investigation near 40th Avenue and Hadley Street.

Police responded to reports of the shooting Saturday at about 5:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the area, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was later identified as 32-year-old Jose Angel Ruiz Leyva.

Ruiz Leyva was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Surveillance footage near the crime scene was located and shows a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident leaving the area after the shooting, police said.

Phoenix Police Department's homicide detectives released surveillance images of a vehicle connected to a deadly Feb. 3, 2024, shooting near 40th Avenue and Hadley Street.

Phoenix Police homicide detectives are asking anyone with information about this vehicle to contact the Phoenix Police Department or to call Silent Witness at 480-(WITNESS) or 480-(TESTIGO) and provide an anonymous tip.

Rewards will be paid for information given through Silent Witness that leads to an arrest in this case, police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Shooting: Police ID car connected to death of 32-year-old man