Car stolen by armed driver in West Seattle’s Genesee neighborhood

A man who chased after his car as a thief drove away in it in West Seattle briefly faced the armed driver.

Officers arrived in the Genesee neighborhood shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and spoke with the 25-year-old victim.

He told police he had been working nearby when a co-worker asked him if he had started his car. The man then noticed his car was running, even though he had its keys.

As the victim approached his car, it began driving away. The man ran after his car and managed to open the driver’s side door, but saw the driver was pointing a silver handgun at him, according to a post on the Seattle Police Blotter.

The car was last seen heading east on Southwest Andover Street.

Police searched the area but the vehicle was not found.

Seattle police have not released a description of the driver.