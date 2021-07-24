Car stolen from Austin dealership located

Jul. 24—AUSTIN — A vehicle stolen from an Austin dealership was recovered Thursday afternoon after police said the person driving it attempted to elude police by driving on a bike path.

The suspect driver fled on foot and was not located by police. Witnesses told officers there may have been two other people who also fled from the car at the same time as the driver.

Austin police took a report about 6:30 a.m. Thursday that a window was broken at the Austin Ford dealership on West Oakland Avenue. At the time of the report, it was believed that nothing was missing from the business.

Later that day, a 2018 Dodge Challenger was reported as having been stolen from the dealership.

About 3 p.m., an officer passed that stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it.

"The vehicle attempted to (elude) officers in the area near the dog park and Bandshell Park going so far as to drive on the bike path," Austin Police Chief David McKichan wrote in a news release. "The suspects quickly abandoned the vehicle in the 100 block of 12th Avenue Southwest."

Three additional key fobs were found in the vehicle's center console. The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Austin Police Department.