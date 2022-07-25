Car stolen with baby inside in Des Moines
Des Moines police are investigating after a car was stolen with a baby inside at a gas station Sunday afternoon.
Police said it happened at a gas station at 238th Street and Pacific Highway South in Des Moines.
Officers found the car with the baby inside a short distance away. The baby was not harmed.
Police are searching the area for the person responsible.
More news from KIRO 7
Feds, Coast Guard seize khat worth about $3.6 million at Seattle port
Forgotten Subway sandwich ends up costing young woman $1,844
Heat wave to slam into US Pacific Northwest, linger for days
Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com