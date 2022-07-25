Car stolen with baby inside in Des Moines

KIRO 7 News Staff

Des Moines police are investigating after a car was stolen with a baby inside at a gas station Sunday afternoon.

Police said it happened at a gas station at 238th Street and Pacific Highway South in Des Moines.

Officers found the car with the baby inside a short distance away. The baby was not harmed.

Police are searching the area for the person responsible.

