A car stolen in Boca Raton was found in Pompano Beach. There was a body inside

One person is in custody after a dead body was found in a stolen car near a Pompano Beach apartment complex early Friday, deputies said.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call shortly before 1 a.m. to help Boca Raton police track a vehicle that was stolen during a carjacking in Boca Raton.

When the car came to a stop in the 1100 block of Northwest 18th Drive in Pompano Beach, someone got out and ran into a nearby apartment complex, said BSO spokesman Carey Codd. The person was later taken into custody.

That’s when deputies found another person inside the car — dead.

BSO homicide detectives are now trying to determine what happened. Deputies have not released the identities of the individuals.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation should call police.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.