Car stolen from driveway at home in Wickliffe

May 26—Wickliffe Police are looking for information in regard to a stolen vehicle from a home on East 290th Street by a group of individuals traveling in other stolen cars.

According to a post of the department's Facebook page, in the early morning hours of May 25, a vehicle was stolen from the driveway. As seen in the victim's doorbell camera, the individuals traveled to the area in several other stolen vehicles looking for unlocked cars.

Upon finding the vehicle in question, the thieves wasted no time in driving off through the front yard.

According to the post, several Wickliffe PD officers were in the area and attempted to stop these four stolen vehicles, but all four failed to stop and led police on a short pursuit which was terminated for the public's safety due to the reckless driving of these criminals.

The department stated this incident and several others like it are not unique to Wickliffe and are still being actively investigated.

According to the post, the department asks that anyone with information or video footage pertinent to this investigation to email Det. Lt. Coolick at jcoolick@cityofwickliffe.com.