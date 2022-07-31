Car stolen by gunpoint in Canton

CANTON – A 27-year-old northwest-section man was robbed of his car at gunpoint early Sunday morning in the 300 block of Smith Avenue NW.

The robbers were described to police as three teenage males all were wearing masks. The victim was inside a Honda Accord when a gun was placed to his forehead.

He then ordered out of the car, and the culprits left in the vehicle, according to the police report. The robbery occurred at about 3 a.m. Sunday.

