Car stolen at gunpoint in Harrison Twp. crashes after chase that begins in Huber Heights

May 4—A car stolen at gunpoint Wednesday morning in Harrison Twp. later crashed following a pursuit that began in Huber Heights and ended with a man and woman taken into custody.

A Huber Heights police officer attempted to stop a maroon Ford Taurus spotted shortly before 10:30 a.m. headed west on Interstate 70 after receiving an alert that it had been reported stolen overnight, according to news releases from the Huber Heights Police Division and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

"The vehicle did not comply with the officer and the officer continued to pursue the vehicle due to the aggravated robbery circumstances," the Huber Heights release stated.

Speeds reached 90 mph at one point during the pursuit that continued west on I-70, north on Airport Access Road and east on U.S. 40 through Vandalia before the vehicle turned south onto Dixie Drive into Butler and Harrison townships. The driver finally lost control at the intersection of Needmore Road and Payne Avenue as he tried to turn east onto Needmore Road.

"The vehicle went off the right side of Needmore Road, down a large embankment and came to rest up against a fence," the sheriff's office release stated.

There were no injuries reported. The suspects, a man who was driving and a woman who was a passenger, were taken into custody.

The names of the suspects have not been released but they were taken to the sheriff's office headquarters to be interviewed before they were to be booked into the Montgomery County Jail, deputies said.

The sheriff's office will be handling the investigation into the aggravated robbery and Huber Heights police will handle the fleeing and eluding offense.

The case will be presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office for review of potential charges.