Car stolen in Hartford with six-year-old inside

Hartford police on Thursday were looking for a thief who stole a car with a six-year-old girl inside.

The child was found safe and uninjured early Wednesday afternoon after the thief let her out of the car, police said.

The incident happened at about 12:45 p.m. when a man approached a city police officer who was on a private duty job in the area of 686 Park St. The man said his vehicle had just been stolen with his daughter inside, police said.

The father was able to reach his daughter by cellphone while speaking to the officer, police said. Moments later, she was found in the area of 911 Park St., where the thief had let her out, police said.

Police were searching for the suspect and the stolen vehicle, police spokesman Lt. Aaron Boisvert said Thursday afternoon.

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com