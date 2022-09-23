Car stolen from local man’s driveway; victim uses wife’s car to chase suspect

A man whose car was stolen from his driveway said he used his wife’s car to follow the thief and confront him to get his vehicle back.

“He was saying he didn’t want to hurt me,” said victim Brandon Gamble. “I said, ‘I’m going to hurt you if you don’t stop!’”

Gamble said his 2014 Toyota was stolen from his driveway Wednesday evening.

His daughter told him someone was in his car. Initially, he thought she was joking because his house sits off the beaten path and has very few neighbors.

“After making dinner, I was in my living room, and my daughter noticed someone in my car and told me,” said Gamble. “I can’t get food delivered up here because no one can ever find it. I have to walk to the end of the driveway.”

Gamble said he took off in his wife’s car to chase down the thief and get his vehicle back. Gamble chased the driver down until he could cut him off.

“That’s when I got out to confront him, and I said, ‘Give me the keys!’” said Gamble.

Gamble called 911 and began wrestling with the thief for the keys. He was able to pin him down and hold him there until police arrived.

Police arrested Joshua Short, who they allege stole the car. Short is facing multiple felony charges.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Young boy chokes on fried piece of plastic covered in batter from Chick-fil-A, family members say Woman killed in wrong-way Westmoreland crash Boil water advisory issued for multiple Pittsburgh neighborhoods after water main break McKeesport Police investigating incident involving a child with a gun DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts