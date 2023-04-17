Car stolen from NC dealership found in Matthews, police say

A new video shows more thieves stealing high-end cars right from a North Carolina dealership and was found in the Charlotte area.

The video shows three suspects walking through the dealership in Henderson, NC, early Sunday morning. The owner says the suspects targeted a Chevy Camaro, a Cadillac Escalade and an Audi Q-5.

The Escalade was later found in Matthews, according to police. The other two cars are still missing.

It is not clear how the suspects were able to get into the dealership or get the keys.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Thieves broke into the Marion Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram dealership early Saturday and stole three vehicles off the showroom floor, police stated in a news release.

Similar incidents occurred in Cornelius, Mooresville, and Charlotte in March.

(WATCH BELOW: Thieves strike another local car dealership, steal nearly $500K in cars)